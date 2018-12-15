Berlin: As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambassador of India to Germany, Mukta D. Tomar, and Lord Mayor of Trier, Wolfram Leibe, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Auguste-Viktoria- Gymansium, one of the oldest schools in Trier, Germany, on 13 December, according to a press release from the Embassy of India here.

In her address, Ambassador Tomar highlighted the significance and relevance of the principle of non-violence to achieve peace, tolerance and understanding in the contemporary world. Referring to Gandhian values as the guiding light for the young generation, Ambassador Tomar emphasised Gandhiji’s teachings to believe in oneself to effect change. She reminded about the continuing relevance of Gandhian thoughts on sustainable living and appreciation for natural resources and his teaching that “the earth, the air, the land and the water are not an inheritance from our fore fathers but on loan from our children. So we have to handover to them at least as it was handed over to us.”

Klaus Jensen, former Lord Mayor of Trier, while delivering the inaugural address, stated that Gandhiji had identified seven social sins which hold true even today. He particularly cited four of these: wealth without work; knowledge without character; business without morality; science without humanity.

Earlier, Lord Mayor, Wolfram Leibe welcomed the guests and thanked the Ambassador and Government of India, in particular the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), for the gift of bust of Mahatma Gandhi to the City of Trier. Welcoming close cooperation with India, the largest democracy in the world, Lord Mayor Leibe highlighted that the Auguste-Viktoria School has been working with a partner school in India and is committed to closer links with India.

The School Orchestra presented a soulful recital of Gandhiji’s favourite bhajan “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram”. The students gave a presentation of “India Project” which showcased their perception and understanding of India.

Besides the teachers and students of the Auguste-Viktoria-Gymansium (School), representatives of the Trier City Administration, academicians and dignitaries, including members of the Indian community, were present.