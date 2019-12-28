The following are excerpts from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s keynote address:

It is very timely that we are raising the issue of water problem. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawatji has said that the water of the Ganges is still clean. In 2016, we organised the World Cultural Festival on the banks of the Yamuna. The main objective was to draw attention on how dirty the water is in the Yamuna. Only when the water of the Ganges and Yamuna is clear, the living pulse of the country will be fine. Ganges and Yamuna are the life-giving streams in North India. There are many rivers like Kaveri in South India as well. There is so much dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over water that both the states have gone to the Supreme Court.

The source of water that we have, the river, is being polluted; we throw dirt in it, the water of the gutter goes there. We considered it necessary to bring awareness in the society on this. When the three Triveni of the society are together—the government, social institutions and media—I think that will work and very soon we can bring a solution to this problem.

The forest department will also have to join it. The forest department planted Acacia trees to bring greenery. Acacia tree is not native of India. It grows quickly, but no birds sit on it. We have planted such Acacia trees here and that too in the source of the river. These trees sucked up ground water leaving the area dry and barren over time.

Planting trees have been considered sacred in our culture, it is a duty of every person to plant at least five trees—a banyan, a neem, a mango, a peepal tree. It is necessary to follow this now. Due to these trees, the water level in the ground will also rise. So we have to take them (forest department) together. It took us 10 years to convince the forest officer, but now they have agreed that the tree which draws water will be removed systematically, that too from the catchment area i.e source of the river.

Day before yesterday, I was in Dahivadi, Maharashtra, to rededicate a river that had water after the rejuvenation work. There Panditji said, “Gurudev make offering in the river.” I asked, “What do you offer?” He said, “Fruit, flowers and river are considered as mother, so sarees and bangles are also there.” I said, “I will put coconut in it, I will add flowers but no saree. If there is a woman on the side, give her a saree.” Here in Karnataka, river Kaveri’s day of origin is celebrated every year in month of October. Thousands of saris are offered to Kaveri as gift, choking the river.

On festivals, people immerse Durga, Ganapati in water. If we have to save the rivers from pollution, we have to bring about changes in our practices. This time here in Karnataka, we asked people to use clay Ganapati. This significantly reduces water pollution, but not completely. The government alone cannot change the mindset, only social organisations can do it and volunteers and media like you can do it. Media has to educate people on the ill-effects of such practices. We all have a responsibility to save the country’s rivers.

People will have to join hands to purify the water sources. The budget for the revival of so many rivers in Maharashtra was crores of rupees, but when people gave shramdaan, the same work was completed at a very low cost. When people come together for a common cause, there is a feeling of pride and oneness. Inspired by our Prime Minister, the government is also focusing on it.

In 2011, we started a campaign “Meri Delhi Meri Jamuna”. All our volunteers jointly took out 800 tonnes of garbage. There are 17 drains of untreated sewage water falling in Yamuna. Now it is the government’s job to fix the sewage plant. I am very happy to hear that the Central government has started work on cleaning the Yamuna.

Chemical-free farming campaign should also be associated with this work. If we fill the land with poisonous things by adding chemical fertilizers, the groundwater will also be contaminated. Therefore, farmers have to be made aware of this.

Water, air, earth and mind—if these four become pure, then India will emerge as the greatest power in the world. If the mind is purified, and water, land and air are pure, then God’s grace is full on you.

Congratulations to all of you and blessings. You all become fully involved in this work and inspire people and connect people with this campaign. iTV has taken up this issue. It is the work of journalism to show a mirror to the society, but it is equally important as media to inspire people towards a good cause. You have taken up a responsibility and your mission will be successful. Again congratulations to all of you.