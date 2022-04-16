Chief Minister of Rajasthan is in an aggressive mood against Central government.

New Delhi: Taking a lesson from its defeats in five states, the Congress has decided not to make any changes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as far as leadership is concerned. Sources said that Congress will fight elections in Rajasthan under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Baghel will lead the party in Chhattisgarh during Assembly elections. Similarly, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead the Congress in Madhya Pradesh in polls.

All these three states will go to polls by the end of next year which will be a few months ahead of Lok Sabha polls of 2024. Some more states will go to polls before these three states, but the Congress’ hopes are high in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh. The party leaders have started their preparations as well. Under the leadership of Kamal Nath, the Congress in MP is pursuing aggressive politics against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Barring a couple of leaders, the entire Congress seems to be united behind Kamal Nath. Similarly, Ashok Gehlot has taken the lead for the elections in Rajasthan. His ministers are also on forefront. They are targeting the Modi government over the major state issues. But their focus is more on targeting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The BJP is still not decided on who will lead the party in the poll battle in Rajasthan. But the possibility is that the saffron party will fight elections in all states including Rajasthan banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sensing this move, Congress is targeting the Union minister and the Centre for that matter. CM Gehlot is targeting the Modi government over the issues related to the common man, such as power, water, price rise and unemployment. Gehlot is using the Rajasthan Canal project as a big political weapon against the Centre. Recently, this issue sparked a war of words between Gehlot and Shekhawat.

CM Gehlot says that the Modi government has declared 16 drinking and irrigation projects in the country as national projects. PM Modi had also assured to declare the Rajasthan Canal project as a national project, but nothing was done. Congress alleges that Shekhawat is not doing anything in this regard despite the fact that he not only belongs to Rajasthan but he is Jal Shakti minister as well. As part of Eastern Canal Project, Kaliaindh, Chambal and Parvati rivers are proposed to be linked. If this happens, more than a dozen districts of Rajasthan will get water. Congress organized demonstrations statewide for this project as well. Gehlot said that Eastern Rajasthan Canal project should be completed soon so that the 13 districts of the region could get drinking and irrigation water. The state government has so far spent Rs 1000 crore on this project. An amount of Rs 9,600 crore has been proposed in this year’s budget. This project will take around 15 years to complete due to limited resources with the state and the cost will also continue to spiral as a result of the delay. If the Central government accords it the status of national project, then the work will be completed faster and with less cost.

The CM asks if the project of the desert state which is reeling under water scarcity does not get national status, which other state deserves it. This is the situation when the Jal Shakti ministry is being held by an MP from Rajasthan. Shekhawat says that he will not do politics on this issue and a right decision will be taken at the right time. However, Gehlot is pursuing his politics cautiously. He revived the pension scheme and consolidated his position among the employees. Similarly, health schemes, Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee schemes are already creating an impact among common people. Gehlot is also raising the common man’s issues like price rise, unemployment, etc. and slamming the Modi government for that.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra is already holding dharnas on these issues. Gehlot has also been active on the refinery issue. Congress in fact wants to keep BJP engaged in the state issues. Congress has also started targeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath over what is publicized as Bulldozer Abhiyan. With this, the Congress has decided to use appease as a big political weapon.

At the same time, CM Baghel has also revived the pension scheme to put pressure on the Central government. He is writing to PM Modi apprising him of the problems that Chhattisgarh is facing. In Chhattisgarh also, Congress wants to corner BJP over the local issues.

Like Rajasthan, the BJP is facing faction fighting in Chhattisgarh also. So, it has decided not to project any face there. The party will fight polls using the face of Prime Minister Modi.