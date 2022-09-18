Rajasthan CM is on a whirlwind tour of rural regions to understand pulse of the people.

NEW DELHI: After his name was in circulation for the post of Congress president, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has changed his work style completely. He is now spending less time in urban areas and touring the rural pockets drastically.

During his visit to villages, the CM is listing his government’s achievements and cautioning the public against the alleged polarisation politics of the BJP. If sources are to be believed, Gehlot is trying to take the feedback about the image of every single MLA of his party. He is also trying to understand the pulse of the people. The message is that Gehlot may look after the organisational works simultaneously at the national level in Delhi and in Rajasthan. Gehlot started working on the new strategy after meeting Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi last month. After this meeting, Gehlot’s candidature for Congress president post was considered almost certain. However, the entire party, including Gehlot, wants Rahul Gandhi to be appointed the Congress chief. The statements of Rahul during Bharat Jodi Yatra suggest that he is still not ready to take on the party mantle. Some say that Rahul does not want to give the message that he did not remain firm on his decision not to be party president.

Now the question is whether Gehlot will be taking over the double responsibilities if Rahul remains reluctant. The high command does not have any other option as well. If Gehlot quits as CM to take charge at the centre then it will be difficult for the party to remain united in Rajasthan. So, the high command will leave it to Gehlot to take a final call on what has to be done for Rajasthan. The hectic visits of Gehlot in Rajasthan signal that he is serious about the state. If he is given the central party charge, then Gehlot’s biggest challenge will be to ensure the party retains power in Jaipur. Rajasthan is one of the three key states where elections will be held just before the Lok Sabha polls of 2024. Rajasthan is the only state where the Congress’ hopes are high in terms of coming back to power. So, Gehlot is taking no chances. His massive tour programme is an indication of this. Apart from being part of Bharat Jodi Yatra, Gehlot has toured over 40 places in Rajasthan. He tries to address three programmes in a day. Undoubtedly, there is no anti-incumbency against Gehlot in the state. His pro-people decisions have set the tongues wagging across the country.

The decisions like Old pension, Urban job guarantee, etc are being implemented also by other non-BJP states due to which the BJP governments are under pressure. There is resentment among the public against most of the ministers and legislators in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot’s camp is making matters worse for Congress in the state. The CM is trying to control the situation. The party has intensified efforts for holding elections. Ahead of nomination, PCC delegates’ list will be released. States including Rajasthan have been asked to send resolutions recommending Rahul as party chief. If he declines, Gehlot may file nomination for the top post on 24 September. The final decision may be out any time after 20 September.