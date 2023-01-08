NEW DELHI: After being given a free hand by the high command, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to take some tough decisions. First of all, Gehlot is busy finalising such a budget that could help Congress to woo voters in the assembly elections this year and in the Lok Sabha polls next year. He may also carry out a cabinet reshuffle to sack some ministers who harmed the government’s image.

In order to address the issue of law and order, CM Gehlot will be forcing the state police to take tough action against criminals. In fact, CM Gehlot is in election mode now. He is determined to break the tradition of changing the government in Rajasthan every five years. He is working hard to repeat his government this year. Undeniably, Gehlot got strength from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge were quite impressed with his policies. Rahul showered praise on Gehlot for the welfare schemes and advised him to do more like this. The Bharat Jodo Yatra finally put to an end the internal tussle and faction fighting in Rajasthan Congress. It is clear that Rahul and Kharge will not interfere in organisational or governmental matters of Rajasthan. They signalled to the group of Sachin Pilot that they should be united to ensure return of the Congress government in Rajasthan. After the instructions from the high command, the new in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has expedited preparations for elections, convening meetings of office-bearers. The vacant posts are being filled up. Randhawa says that the Congress will form the government again after assembly elections this year. This will be possible because of CM Gehlot’s welfare schemes. Gehlot’s OPS, Sanjeevani Swasthya Yojana, Urban employment guarantee, waiver of farmers’ power bill, etc. are some of the schemes that are quite popular in the country. Every single poor family will start getting gas cylinders for Rs 500 each only from April.

The next month’s budget may be focussed on the youth and women. There may be some announcements on unemployment allowance and job creation. Some new districts are likely to be announced. Rahul Gandhi’s suggestions will be included in the budget. Gehlot has also started visiting the state keeping in mind the upcoming polls. He has asked MLAs and ministers to popularise the government’s schemes among the people. Nobody would give any statement against the government. BJP seems to be on the back-foot because of the government’s popular scheme. The saffron party is now targeting the Gehlot government over the law and order issue only. During Udaipur visit, Gehlot asked police to improve law and order particularly for women’s safety. The CM may take big decisions aimed at improving law and order so that the BJP could not make it an issue. Rajasthan will go to polls by the end of this year.