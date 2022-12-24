NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jal Shakti, Gajendra S. Shekhawat while talking about the feud between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, said, “We should not interfere in the conflict where we do not have any share. The conflict is in their home, let them fight but our worry is that the focus of the government is in upholding their organisation (Congress) and not taking care of people.” “Our worry is it is directly impacting people of Rajasthan.” He also added that the BJP will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan without a CM face.