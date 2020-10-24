New recruits are taught to gather information from Indian Army officials posted in critical areas.

New Delhi: The Pakistan Military Intelligence (MI) is recruiting young, educated female graduates from premier colleges of the country and drafting them into the job of intelligence gathering, primarily from India.

These newly recruited individuals, among others, have been taught the art of gathering information from Indian army officials posted in critical areas.

The Sunday Guardian has accessed the profile of one such lady officer who was recruited into the service at least three years ago. This 28-year-old individual, who is a management graduate from the International Islamic University, Islamabad, has emerged as one of the top most experts on India due to her “impressive’” ability to gather information from officers and jawans.

She is a part of 414 INT desk of the Directorate for Military Intelligence, GHQ, Rawalpindi, that focuses on gathering critical information related to India and the movement of troops along the border areas. The desk is headed by Major Omer Zeb Khan who is also handling 206 SVY that looks after Afghanistan.

This lady officer, who has been visiting China very frequently as her passport details and travel plans accessed by The Sunday Guardian show, elicits information from unsuspecting jawans by dialling the landline numbers of army offices listed on the Indian army website.

In one of her conversations that she had with an army official in one of the border areas, she pretended that she was calling from the Ministry of Defence, New Delhi. When the official answered the landline number, she told him, in impeccable Hindi, that she was seeking the present location of a particular unit. In a show of confidence, she told the officials to search for the information sought even as she waited and told him that she will call again after a few minutes, which she did.

She also called a local district education officer in Karu, Leh, to know the ground situation, pretending to be a journalism student from Delhi University.

In another conversation, she called the residence landline number of a senior army officer and with complete authority, asked the jawan who took the call, about the current whereabouts of his “sahib” and asked him if a particular unit was still under him in a particular sector and which other units were there in the sector. Not surprisingly, the unsuspecting and visibly intimidated jawan shared all the information with her.

Impressed by her capabilities, this particular female officer is now working in close tandem with Chinese officials and has spent a considerable time in China. The cover that she uses to go to China frequently is “educational assistance” that she receives from CPEC related projects.