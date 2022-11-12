SRINAGAR: This season after autumn, people in the saffron rich township of Pampore in Pulwama district are brimming with happiness as there is bumper saffron crop available for them to sell. GI certification (Geographical Indications Registry) of Kashmir saffron has increased the export potential of Kashmir saffron. Now, indoor saffron cultivation is being done by some saffron farmers in Pampore, Khrew and Sharshali villages. Scientists at SKUAST, with the help of other researchers, have been able to start indoor saffron cultivation in many villages of Pulwama district. Saffron growers of Pampore are getting good prices for the latest saffron crop due to the GI certification of Kashmiri saffron. India has become the only saffron producing country having GI tag for its saffron. AIjaz Ahmad Mir, along with his father Ghulam Qadir Mir, are happy that the saffron of this season stands sold at a higher price due to the GI tag. “GI tag has enhanced the global market of Kashmiri saffron as no trader can now market the saffron of other countries under the tag of being Kashmir saffron,” Aijaz Ahmad Mir said. Like Aijaz, there are hundreds of saffron cultivators, especially in Pampore which produces 90% of saffron, getting better prices for this spice in India and international markets.

Ab Majeed Wani, President of the Saffron Growers Association of Kashmir, told reporters that the demand for Kashmiri saffron has multiplied, especially during the current season, due to GI tagging of this spice. Indoor growing of saffron would be the real game-changer. Dr Bashir Ahmad Allaie, Head of Advance Research Station for Saffron and Seed Spices, said that there is a lot of demand for Kashmiri saffron and it is now a reality that it can be grown in controlled conditions indoors.