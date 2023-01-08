SRINAGAR: Many local products and produce recently got GI tagging in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, giving a huge push to local products to get global markets and also to create their own distinct identity.

With efforts of the J&K administration, GI tagging of Kashmir’s Saffron, hand knotted carpets, papiermache and several other products resulted in huge success for local producers, as they got global buyers for their produce and products. RaktseyKarpo Apricot of Ladakh got its first ever Geographical Indication (GI). This GI tag certification will prove a game changer for Ladakh economy as now farmers are expecting more global buyers for their produce. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently told media that GI tagging of several other products are in the pipeline which will bring socio-economic prosperity in respective areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a two-day workshop on Geographical Indications (GIs) of North-Western Himalayas at SKUAST-Jammu Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Since GIs denote the origin and the quality of products, our aim is to establish local brands in the global market through effective brand & marketing strategy. Other mechanisms are also being evolved to address the challenges faced by producers”.

In the workshop Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an exhibition on potential indigenous products which can be registered for GIs and inspected stalls, displaying around 40 unique and niche products of Jammu &Kashmir installed by entrepreneurs and government departments.Talking at length about the steps taken by his administration to change the rural economy, he said, “In the last two years, unprecedented work has been done to strengthen physical, knowledge and economic connectivity. Several initiatives have been taken to bring socio-economic prosperity in the lives of farmers, producers and all associated stakeholders.”

Talking about the GIs, he said, “Geographical Indication could be a game changer for the rural economy and J&K will lead in GIs use for agricultural and handicraft sectors. GIs also has the potential to substantially extend wider benefits to rural areas while strengthening historical and cultural link between place and people.”

In the workshop, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo said that the two-day workshop provides an opportunity to discuss, promote and capitalise the unique niche products of North-Western Himalayas.

Among the others who spoke in the workshop are Padma Shri, Dr Rajani Kant, National IP Awardee working on IPRs/GIs. Padma Shri Dr VP Singh, former Head, Division of Genetics, ICAR-IARI speaking on the occasion threw light on the development of different varieties of Basmati. Prof J.P. Sharma, VC SKUAST Jammu and Prof Nazir Ganai, VC SKUAST Kashmir. All the speakers hailed the efforts of LG Manoj Sinha and of the central government to change the face of the rural economy in Jammu and Kashmir.