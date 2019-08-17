New Delhi: To address the issues pertaining to teachers’ education in Indian school system, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) flagged off a two-day international conference on Saturday. The conference titled “Journey of Teachers’ Education: Local to Global” focused on key areas such as innovations in teaching practices; integration of information and communications technology in teaching-learning process and evaluation; inclusive education in teaching-learning environment and internationalisation of teachers’ education. The conference was held because of recent allegations against the NCTE, both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, over deteriorating quality of teachers and also on the lack of performance of the NCTE.

Satbir Bedi, chairperson of NCTE, said: “This conference was organised to address issues faced by teachers in India so that our school education system is at par with global trends.”

The conference was attended by more than 40 renowned academicians and experts from India and other countries like USA, UK, Japan, Poland, Oman, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh.

The two-day event is part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the NCTE. Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD), inaugurated the conference. Policymakers who participated in the event included Rina Ray, secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD, R. Subrahmanyam, secretary, Department of Higher Education, MHRD, and Yaduvendra Mathur, special secretary, NITI Aayog.