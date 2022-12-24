NEW DELHI: Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, speaking on Gujarat elections thanked the people of the state for the saffron party’s historic win. He added, “When Narendra Modi used to be the CM of the state before 2014, he took the responsibility that the decisions of our government and work of our government (BJP) in Gujarat should be put in front of the nation and since then Vikas Vikas and Vikas has been the party slogan. We have talked on that and the people have trusted us and blessed us with love. For example, Gujarat was one of the states where there was dearth of water and now there is a good network of water management and this is all because of Modi Ji. “