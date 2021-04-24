M.B. Patil puts service over self

It’s heart-warming to see a politician with the right priorities. Congress leader and MLA M.B. Patil fits into the rare class of rulers who not just talks about humanity and philanthropy, but goes ahead and displays it. The BLDE Medical College and Hospital run by him has slashed tariff for Covid-19 beds by 70%, making it the cheapest available treatment option for the poor and needy.

The hospital in Vijayapura has also reserved 500 beds for Covid patients. But what’s remarkable is that the price of beds at his hospital is significantly lower than even at the government hospitals. The government fixed tariff is Rs 10,000 per day, whereas Patil’s hospital had decided to charge just Rs 3,000.

“Our duty is to help people in distress. People have lost jobs, businesses are collapsing. This is not a time for hospitals to make money, sustenance/sustainability is the key,” reasoned the former home and irrigation minister on his official Twitter handle.

M.B. Patil also informed the public at large as soon as the decision to increase the bed capacity and reduce the treatment costs was taken. “BLDE Hospital raises bed capacity, cuts treatment cost for Covid patients. An emergency meeting was held with senior doctors and many vital decisions were made to provide better treatment to patients affected by Covid second wave.”

Apart from raising Covid beds from 250 to 500, the hospital has also made arrangements for 300 oxygen beds and 200 isolation beds. BLDE (Deemed to be University) Shri B.M Patil Medical College Hospital & Research Centre is located in Vijaypura, Karnataka.

Aiding the Corona Warriors

While the battle against coronavirus is being fought on multiple fronts involving state administration, doctors, police, the media too has its task cut out to bring the ground reality to the people. In the process, they got infected. Many a times they are left to fend for themselves and in the middle of such a crisis, a noble initiative has been taken up by Manjunath Kaniyadi, who works in the media related field. He has started an active kitchen to deliver food to the journalists’ families who are under isolation. All three meals are being prepared by Namma Kudla, a Mangalorean hotel that caters food.

Giving a decent burial to the Covid dead

The Indian Christian Cemetery on Hosur Road, Shantinagar in Karnataka capital Bengaluru has been a busy place amidst the rising covid deaths. A woman does her best to console the families here who take upon herself to give a decent see off to the dead. Anne Morris, 43, a canine trainer and staffer at the burial ground joined in mid-February to help with the last rites of the covid victims. Anne who deals with all the paperwork often lends her shoulder to carry bodies along with other workers and supervisors grave digging as Covid victims are buried 10 feet under and not 6 feet which is the norm.

The burial ground has run out of space as cases are increasing. It takes a toll on funeral work. Annie, who has been infected with COVID-19 couple of times and even lost her sense of taste, still continues work among covid victims and consoles the families of the department with a word of comfort at the burial ground.

Covid dashboard

A video went viral this week, an emotional man asking people not to venture out and presenting the grim picture of covid situation in Bengaluru. Ameen e Mudassar, CEO, CIGMA Foundation who tested positive during the first wave started an active dashboard with real time data on everything a covid patient wanted to know.

“I tested Covid-19 Positive on Friday, 10 July 2020. The very next day, Saturday, 11 July 2020, I had to be admitted to the Shifa Hospital, Bangalore. Once I was admitted and started reflecting on many things an idea struck my mind. Create a website where all information regarding free oxygen cylinders, free medical consultation, ambulance services, burial services, government notification, etc will be published. The idea was shared in the WhatsApp group – Emergency Response Team (Bangalore). The idea was liked by a few members and friends of mine in the group and the next day, Sunday, 12 July 2020 the domain www.covidhelplinebangalore.com was registered, and immediately a team was created for content sourcing, content curation, design and development of the website. In just 5 Days, www.covidhelplinebangalore.com was set up and we went live on Friday, 17 July 2020,’’ he says. Today, lakhs of people use this portal and some even swear by it saying this was better than any e initiatives of the government.