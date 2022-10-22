New Delhi: Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, virtually addressed the news broadcasters’ federation national conclave. The Union Minister thanked NBF and media persons for giving the right information at the right time to the people and working towards the upliftment of the country.

Elaborating on the term “Infodemic,” the Union Minister said that we need to stop the spread of false and fabricated news to bring India into the lead role.

Congratulating NBFs for strengthening democracy, the I&B Minister said that the media is a platform for any country where efforts are made to bring the right story to the right place and NBF has tried to do so. I congratulate you for gathering on one platform and trying to strengthen democracy.”

Explaining the term ‹infodemic›, Anurag Thakur said, «Infodemic was coined during the pandemic in which we saw that fake news was deliberately spread to hurt the nations. We have all seen that people lost their lives not only in India but also across the world due to the spread of false and fabricated news during the COVID-19 pandemic.»

The Union Minister additionally said, «I want to assure you that the government will extend all help to NBFs to stop the spread of fake news in the country.» Improve your policy regarding news and bring India to the fore.»