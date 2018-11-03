Governor Satya Pal Malik has launched a slew of measures to enhance the possibility of normalcy and peace in J&K by providing ample opportunities and justice to the youth of Kashmir valley. The Central government is also trying to bridge the gap between the youth and New Delhi and taking a number of steps, especially in the field of sports, so as to bring them out of their present mess.

At the same time, the Centre is trying to shrink the support base of Hurriyat Conference and other separatist organisations in entire Kashmir in order to isolate them. All these are being done in line with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s new policy on dealing with the Kashmir issue in the present circumstances.

Governor Malik has started implementing what has come to be known as the “Doval doctrine” for the resolution of Kashmir dispute and has taken practical steps to make New Delhi visible in Kashmir in a positive light especially among the youth.

The Centre has been trying to wean away support from separatists in Kashmir especially among the youth and they have sent fresh Central funds under Khelo India scheme to provide better environment for Kashmir youth to come out from the cycle of violence. NSA Doval, who has been handling Kashmir as an intelligence man, has decided to move away from the “policy of appeasement” that began during the Vajpayee days and ran up to UPA’s second innings. The Centre is trying to concentrate on visible development in the Valley rather than doing any “investment in the terrorists”.

In the past four years, leaders of various Hurriyat factions and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yaseen Malik have been kept under house arrest for most of the time and not allowed to have any contact with public.

The Centre has also plugged all the hawala channels to these separatist leaders and their organisations.

Many Hurriyat leaders and their relatives are now under detention after being arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in this connection. Besides, the conduits of these leaders too are feeling the NIA heat.

A few days ago, NIA sleuths raided the house of Muhammad Shafi Mir at Lal Bazar on the outskirts of Srinagar. Mir was the main hawala channel of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Similarly, NIA raided the house of prominent Hurriyat Shia face of Geelani faction, Agha Syed Hassan of Budgam.