Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra in his first security review meeting after the imposition of Governor’s Rule in Kashmir has asked the security forces to minimise the collateral damage during anti-terror operations. He has recommended people-friendly measures during such operations, asking the security forces and the administration to address the anger of the youth.

After the resignation of Mehbooba Mufti as J&K’s Chief Minister, there has been a lot of rumours and political buzz in Kashmir about the possibility of formation of a new government by the BJP. Opposition leader Omar Abdullah has asked Governor Vohra to dissolve the Assembly and go for fresh elections as he fears that the BJP may carry out horse-trading.

Meanwhile, Army chief Bipin Rawat and other commanders on ground have refuted television news reports that they will now get a free hand to deal with terrorists. They clarified that their hands were not tied in the first place and that they have an existing mechanism for countering insurgency in Kashmir.

As Mehbooba Mufti is now out of power, South Kashmir is brimming with anger and resentment. Protests had increased in that region in the recent past and the government forces have intensified their operations, triggering more protests. While the official spokesman said that three dreaded terrorists were killed in Tral, protesters in the town said that one of the deceased had joined the terrorists only a few hours ago, while the other slain youth had taken up the gun recently.

The Central government, especially the Union Home Ministry, has started fresh efforts to bring the level of violence down in Kashmir and has started monitoring the anti-insurgency operations here. The elite National Security Guards (NSG) have been deployed in Kashmir and it would be used if the situation warrants, senior police officials said. They said that they would be used to ensure safe Amarnath yatra and also for the anti-insurgency operations, as the Army has started its final phase of Operation All Out in South Kashmir to clear the travel corridor of Amarnath yatris there.