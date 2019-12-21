New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has promised to complete the building of 1.2 crore houses under its flagship project, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), by March 2020. This information was shared by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, while speaking at the Building India Conclave that was held here on Friday by NewsX and The Sunday Guardian.

“We had promised to build 96 lakh houses under the PMAY and till now, we have already sanctioned 96.5% projects. We are sure that by the end of the year, we will achieve the set target. Also, I am promising here that MoHUA is going to complete the increased demand of around 1.20 crore houses by the March 2020.”

“I can’t give you a gloomy picture, I am always optimistic and on that basis, I can say that my Ministry is doing its part to expedite economic growth. The auxiliary work that has come around the building of houses has pushed more sales of steel and cement and in my view, this is a good sign for economic well being.”

While explaining the slides of the work done by his Ministry, Puri said: “You will be surprised to know the scale at which we are building houses under the PMAY. The change in the work culture is due to our approach towards work. Unlike the previous government, our government doesn’t sit in Nirman Bhawan to make policies and then not implement them at the grassroots. We go to the ground and use our energy to complete the projects so that the target is met.”

Puri also stressed on the need for cooperation among the Central and state governments so that implementation of the schemes becomes easier.

“In Delhi, not a single house that is available under the PMAY was given to any needy person. This shows the lack of cooperation. Another example is Ayushman Scheme which provides health insurance facility to the poor segments of the society, but the AAP-led Delhi government does not think it is useful to be implemented in Delhi,” Puri said.

Answering a question on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Puri said: “Much of the protests is based on the false understanding about the Act. Wherever I go, I suggest and appeal to people to keep calm and maintain peace and harmony in society.”