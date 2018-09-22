Taking the advantage of the fresh wave of fear that has engulfed South Kashmir after the bullet-ridden bodies of three policemen were recovered from the fringes of Shopian district on Friday, terrorists have unleashed a false propaganda through the social media that several cops have resigned to avoid such reprisal. However, state police chief Dilbagh Singh and the Ministry of Home Affairs have denied the reports. Police said they have verified the authenticity of the video clips purportedly showing “cops” uploading their resignation appeals on the social media. “These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements,” said a Home Ministry statement. Earlier, a video clip from Hizb-ul-Mujahideen surfaced in the social media asking the SPOs to resign or face consequences. In this video message, the terrorist organisation claimed that the cops are being used by the security grid against them and provided with money to act as informers in the villages. A few weeks ago, Hizb terrorists had kidnapped about 12 relatives and family members of policemen in reaction to the arrest of their family members. Police had arrested the father of Riyaz Naikoo, main face of a South Kashmir organisation.