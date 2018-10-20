On the directions of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the Governor’s administration has decided to speed up the measures for cleaning Dal Lake. The High Court on October 10 asked the three-member committee of experts to submit their report on what measures to be taken to save the lake for posterity. The court also asked the committee members to visit the lake and submit a detailed report on how to conserve the lake.

In a high-level meeting, the advisor to Governor discussed the measures adopted by the Board to monitor water quality under National Water Quality Monitoring Programme at 27 locations in Srinagar and at 47 locations on various water bodies including Dal Lake.