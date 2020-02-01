New Delhi: In view of Government of India’s vision to rope in modern, innovative and cost-effective technologies to speed up the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and the “Smart gram” programme, an innovative, greener, disaster resilient, sustainable, affordable and energy efficient housing and sanitation technology has been developed by Prashak Techno Enterprises.

The use of “compacted intermeshing blocks” (CIB) made from local soil (mud) judiciously mixed with stabilisers and additives, makes this technology cost effective and green.

According to the company’s CEO, Praful Naik, this technology of building houses in rural areas makes the building greener as it does not use any concrete or cement in building these houses. The interlocking system among the blocks which are laid out at the foundation prevents the building from any damage during natural calamities like earthquake, cyclone, landslides or floods.

Praful Naik, CEO of Prashak Techno Enterprises, told The Sunday Guardian, “This technology has a people-centric approach, enabling and catering to the needs of the market with a long-term durable structure, which is sustainable, disaster resilient and provides a green solution for constructing structures, including houses. This technology also empowers the masses to build their own houses in a very simplistic and affordable manner. This technology provides an overall 15-30% cost advantage over conventional houses.”

This technology has not only been used in the construction of houses, but also in greener sanitation facilities. According to Naik, an Anaerobic “Inclined multi-baffles” Reactor (AIBR) system is developed, which enables a significantly better digestion of faecal matter, resulting in significantly lower particulate effluent discharge.

“The effluent discharged from AIBR is treated in a uniquely constructed wetland (CW) comprising horizontal and sub-surface flow CW units with scientifically defined levels and hydraulic profile and the treated water after appropriate aeration is safely dischargeable for irrigation and non-drinking usage, enabling mitigation of disease risk and ensuring health and well-being of residents and the community,” Naik said.

The technology that has now been selected by the Ministry of Urban Development to be presented before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mid- February this year, may likely be adopted for the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and building affordable homes in rural areas.

This project of innovative housing has already been implemented under the “Smart gram” programme started by former President Pranab Mukherjee during his tenure, and five villages of Haryana—Tajnagar, Dhaula, Alipur, Harchandpur and Rojka Meo—were inaugurated by Pranab Mukherjee and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2018.