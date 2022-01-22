New Delhi: The glory of the Tricolour will be amplified by the gun salutes on the ground and the Air Force planes in the sky on Republic Day. In these seven decades, the dominance of the regional parties in the world’s largest democracy is becoming increasingly visible. The concept of self-reliance and autonomy envisaged during Independence and drafting of the Constitution is taking a terrible shape now.

The list of the parties with regional interests, their demands, misleading or provocative promises in the names of different castes and classes are only getting longer in the elections to the five Legislative Assemblies scheduled next month onwards. The national political parties are also compelled to take up such unwarranted issues. Not only in small states like Goa, Manipur or Uttarakhand but also in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal, the regional parties are trying to strike deals on their own terms.

In the Indian context, the republic is considered as “Ram Rajya”, an ideal state where everyone has the right to move forward and freedom of expression. It is also considered as “Panch Parameshwar” wherein even the poorest person has the confidence of getting justice. It is a republic where the representatives elected by the people protect their socio-economic interests through good governance.

The agility and success of our gram panchayats cannot be compared to that of any other democracy in the world. The Republic of India has flourished during the last 75 years. Its roots have not weakened despite facing major political storms.

The political parties are the axis of political power in a democracy. Calm and cool people like Kushabhau Thakre or Shankar Dayal Sharma are beneficial for the national parties, BJP or Congress, to strengthen their organisation. Elections are important in a republic, but winning the election cannot be the goal.

After becoming BJP president in 1998, Thakre told me during an interview that “Politics is a mission. Political parties should not have the sole aim of winning elections or grabbing positions but to strengthen the organisation in the interest of the society and the nation.” After a political party comes to power, some of its leaders and workers turn arrogant and indulge in manipulations to get positions and gratifications. Apart from the public, their expectations too increase. Because of this, the position of the Congress and BJP has gradually weakened in the states. Everyone wants to have the sweet fruits in a democracy, but few people care about the plants that give flowers.

Some leaders of the parties that take pride in democracy are turning the very structure of their organisations undemocratic. Despite the fact that the criteria of the Constitution, the rules and regulations and the Election Commission are in place, the political parties are becoming hollow. It has been seen in recent years that some leaders try to show other equivalent leaders of their own party in a poor light by spreading rumours about them or even defeating them. They rebel if their kith and kin are not given important positions in power. They only talk about ideology but compromise with the parties having diametrically opposite views.

This is not something new. Many people express concern by getting frustrated with the current situation. I would like to draw their attention towards a letter, which reads: “I sincerely feel that the Congress ministries are working in a very inefficient manner. The base on which we had created our image in people’s mind, is slipping away now. The character of the politicians has become opportunistic. They are obsessed with party infighting. They only keep thinking of crushing this person or that faction.”

This letter is not from today’s Congressman. This letter was written by Mahatma Gandhi on 28 April 1938 and sent to Jawaharlal Nehru when interim self-governments were formed in the states. Again in November 1938, Gandhiji wrote in his newspaper Harijan: “If the Congress does not clean up the wrong elements in it, then its strength will come to an end.” Addressing the workers of Gandhi Seva Sangh in May 1939, the Mahatma said with a very sad tone, “I would prefer to cremate the entire Congress party rather than suffer the rampant corruption in it.”

Gandhiji’s words might have had an impact on the leaders at that time. But are the Congress or, for that matter, other parties following those ideals today? Can the welfare of the party, the government or the country be done only by hanging photos or worshipping idols? In a democracy, the interests of the party, the government and society can be protected even while listening to the voices of dissent and understanding them, as well as correcting the mistakes.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the people running the political system should self-introspect and resolve to bring about democratic changes in their party structure. Not by creating a hysteria but, to strengthen the democracy, there is a need to make the people and society aware and educated about the right issues.

These days, the leaders of the Opposition in different states are seen misleading the public by spreading misinformation and creating an atmosphere of fear. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, had said in clear words, “Without character and humility, a politician is more dangerous than an animal. It will be a curse for society.”

It is fine to raise voices to protect regional interests. But how will the policy of constant confrontation with the Central government in that pretext after coming to power, be helpful in bringing socio-economic development to the states? The framers of the Constitution would never have imagined that in the name of autonomy, the provincial governments would defy the Central agencies related to law and order, impose arbitrary curriculum in the matters of education and themselves create a frenzy in the name of caste and religion.

It is the responsibility of the national parties also to prepare and strengthen the regional leadership of their own, keeping in mind the regional aspirations. It is sad that some leaders start blaming the public for the wrong person being elected. In fact, they should keep themselves active among the people and give the right direction to their work and party. Then only they can reap the harvest of celebrating the festival of democracy.

The author is editorial director of ITV Network—India News and Aaj Samaj Dainik.