Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 23 (ANI): In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local body polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases, on February 21 and February 28, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Saturday.

The SEC said that six municipalities scheduled to undergo polls on February 21, while polling at 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2. (ANI)