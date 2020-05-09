While Gujarat was one of the top originating stations, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remained among the top receiving states.

The Indian Railways have run 220 “Shramik Special” trains so far ferrying more than 2.5 lakh stranded persons from all over the country. Ever since the service started, Gujarat remained one of the top originating stations. Among the receiving states, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remained the top ones.

As per information, Gujarat has so far sent back 1.20 lakh migrants, stranded in the state, to their home states in 101 Shramik Special trains. As many as 28 trains have run from Surat, the diamond and textile hub of the state. More than 21,000 migrants from Maharashtra have been able to return home in 21 such trains and many more are going to be transported later. Similarly, 19 trains carrying more than around 19,000 workers have left Rajasthan, while 18 trains carrying a similar number have left Telangana in the last seven days.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an order on 1 May to allow the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons, stranded at different places across the country, by “Shramik Special” trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways.

Every special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats. But the national transporter is allowing only 54 people in a coach to maintain social distancing norms by not allotting the middle berth to any passenger.

Railways is charging the fare of sleeper class tickets, plus a super-fast charge of Rs 30 and an additional charge of Rs 20 for the Shramik Specials. But the migrants are not supposed to pay for it. The Railways, sources said, is not selling any tickets to migrants and is only boarding passengers based on lists provided by states. Free food and bottled water is also being provided to the migrants by the railways. These special trains are being run keeping the berths empty in each coach to maintain social distancing. Also, the trains are returning empty from destinations.

Sources said Jharkhand has paid its dues. Originating states like Rajasthan and Telangana are also paying for the travel of workers in their states. Gujarat, according to sources, has roped in an NGO to pay for part of the services.

However, they said, Maharashtra is making the migrants pay some amount of the fare. In fact, Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to bear the cost of tickets. After the announcement of “Shramik Special” trains, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that her party will bear the cost of their rail tickets. “The Congress has, therefore, taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee (state unit) shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard,” she said in a statement. Following the announcement, different state units are coordinating with the state governments in this regard.

However, a senior government official said the Government of India has not ever talked of charging workers for the train fare for these journeys. 85% of the transportation fare will be borne by the Indian Railways and 15% by the state governments. The All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) shot off a letter to the Congress president, urging her to refrain from indulging in “petty politics” over the fare of Shramik Special trains. In a letter to Gandhi, AIRF general secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra said travelling during the coronavirus pandemic is dangerous, but railway staffer are making it possible through their hard work. As per the guidelines, these special trains will be run for distances more than 500 km and will not stop at any station before the destination. Each train with full-length composition with social distancing (not counting the middle berths) can carry about 1,200 passengers.