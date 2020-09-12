New Delhi/Mumbai: The Hans Foundation (THF), one of India’s largest public charitable trusts, has stepped up its efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 3 lakh families have benefitted from the Foundation’s relief fund initiatives across India and support of over Rs 18.5 crore has been extended so far. The Foundation has also launched Rs 100 crore worth schemes to set up skill development and Covid-19 testing centres in Uttarakhand.

To date, the Foundation has distributed over 98,203 ration and food packets, 50,891 hygiene and sanitation kits and 1,35,425 face masks and PPE kits to vulnerable people, including low-income families and migrant workers. Additionally, the Foundation is working to support public hospitals and frontline workers by providing medical supplies, including setting up of 6,028 isolation beds across interior locations of Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The Foundation has supported the Uttarakhand government in providing necessary support in the form of ration kits, medical support and PPE kits worth Rs 1 crore and 51 lakh. In collaboration with Americares, ventilators have been provided in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala worth $2,50,000 (approximately Rs 1.90 crore) for emergency response for Covid-19 patients.

Along with the collective strength of its partners–Uttarakhand government, VARDAN, American India Foundation, GRAVIS, Masoom Charitable Trust, Aasraa Trust, BAIF Development Research Foundation, Pragya, Akshaya Patra Foundation and many others–The Hans Foundation facilitated rapid support to families in Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, New Delhi, and Meghalaya.

Presently working with close to 150 organisations in 26 states and Union Territories and partnered with several state governments, The Hans Foundation has so far supported projects worth over Rs 10 billion in the country.