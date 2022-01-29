Rawat has had to change his seat. But despite this, his victory is not certain.

New Delhi: If Congress loses in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Congress election campaign committee head Harish Rawat will be held accountable for it. Rawat’s decision has not been favourable for the party so far. Importantly, Rawat had to change his seat. But despite this, Rawat’s victory is not certain.

Rawat’s steps remind one of Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri’s decision in 2012 when he made the mistake of contesting from Kotdwar, while the BJP wanted him to fight from Srinagar. As a result, Khanduri lost, and with his defeat, BJP also lost power in Uttarakhand. Had Khanduri won, the BJP would have been in power as Congress was ahead of BJP by just one seat.

Congress is passing through a similar situation. Every single seat is important. Rawat and his daughter Anupama Rawat will have to win their respective seats. Moreover, Rawat is supposed to ensure that all whose seats have been changed must also win. BJP is learnt to have gained an upper hand in the upcoming polls after “Congress made some wrong choice of candidates”. BJP is already stronger than Congress on all fronts. It will be a victory for the individual Congress candidate if he or she sails through.

Congress witnessed a fierce tussle during ticket allocation. Screening committee chairman Avinash Pandey managed to placate the Pritam Singh camp, but he could not convince Harish Rawat, who was adamant on pushing his loyalists on many seats. He was insisting on fighting from Ramnagar against the party’s wish that he should contest from Haridwar rural or Kumaon. But Rawat was adamant on Ramnagar, which was given to him. It was his loyalist Ranjit Singh who was claiming this seat. Ranjit turned rebel and announced to contest as an independent from Ramnagar, adding to Congress’ tension. So, Harish Rawat’s position in Ramnagar seat was weak. It is BJP’s traditional seat. So, Rawat was shifted from Ramnagar to Lalkuan. Ranjit was forced to contest from Salt. When Rawat’s choice of candidates in some of Garhwal’s seats came under question, seats were changed. As a result of all this, uncertainty is looming over Kaladhungi and Ramnagar seats. Rawat got his daughter’s candidature finalised for Haridwar rural seat, from where the high command wanted him to contest. The rule of giving ticket to one member from one family was relaxed in the case of Rawat. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was not given this benefit and his brother was dropped.

The family members of Harak Singh Rawat, who recently joined Congress, were also denied tickets due to this rule. Harak’s daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain has been given a ticket from Lansdowne. Harak has not been given a ticket as of now. He is said to be preparing to work against the loyalists of Harish Rawat during elections. Moreover, Ranjit Singh Rawat is also said to be working against Harish Rawat in Lal Kuan seat.

Harish Rawat’s politics is beyond everyone’s comprehension. He first made Garhwal his area of activity. He did not go to Kumaon, following which differences between him and the Pritam Singh camp widened. His cryptic tweet took everyone aback. As a result of the tussle, former Congress chief of Uttarakhand Kishor Rawat joined BJP. After ticket allocation both Congress and BJP saw leaders going out. But BJP did not face that much internal clashes.

Significantly, Rawat managed to get a ticket from Kumaon and got his daughter fielded from Garhwal. What is surprising is that despite being in politics of Uttarakhand for over three decades, Rawat does not have a permanent constituency from where he could contest comfortably. Observers believe that Rawat is still not sure of being given the CM post if the party wins.