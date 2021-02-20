Manohar Lal Khattar apprised the PM about steps being taken by the state government for promoting water conservation.

New Delhi: Along with the ongoing farmers’ agitation against three contentious farm laws, the pending issues of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) and Hansi-Butana Link Canal have emerged as talk of the town these days. Regarding the same, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has sought the Central government’s intervention so that the state could get its legitimate share of river water.

“To overcome the water shortage problem in the state, the government will soon be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Kishau dam. Besides this, MoUs have already been signed with Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for Lakhwar and Renuka dam,” informed the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Khattar said this while speaking during the sixth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog held under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing held here today.

Apprising the Prime Minister about several steps that are being taken by the state government for promoting water conservation, Khattar said that at present the maximum area of the state is converting into dark zone; therefore, if the SYL and Hansi-Butana Link Canal issue is resolved, the problem of water scarcity in Haryana would be addressed immediately.

The Chief Minister while highlighting the fact that though in GST collection, Haryana is at the forefront despite that, due to Input Tax Credit, the state gets only 20 percent GST, and urged the Prime Minister to formulate a plan for incentivizing the states having the maximum GST collection. The Chief Minister while assuring to play its pivotal role in visualizing Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat dream, said that the state government with the spirit of Antyodaya is already moving swiftly in this direction and efforts are being made for successful implementation of first of its kind states’s ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme to ensure that person standing last in the queue gets the benefit of government schemes.

Besides, divulging the details about the steps being taken by the state government for “Making India a Global Manufacturing Hub”, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister that for reducing compliance burden at state level and Ease of Doing Business, Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy 2020 has been launched.

Besides this, 100 percent implementation of District Level Action Plan have been achieved. He informed that for minimizing the Cost of Doing Business by improving Logistics/transportation, Logistics and Warehousing Policy, 2019 has been launched. An Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Narnaul has been developed.

Apart from this, the International Horticulture Market is being developed at an approximate cost of Rs 7000 crore in Ganaur.

The Chief Minister shared that Drone Corporation is being set up for multiple applications and Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor is being constructed from Palwal to Sonipat.

The Chief Minister informed that for Promoting Exports through District Level Competition, various steps have been taken by the state government, including giving Freight Subsidy to MSMEs to Encourage Exports, Constituting District Level Export Promotion Committees, and Focusing on Export of Skilled Manpower.

He informed that at present, Rs 85,000 crore export business is being done which includes basmati and automobile parts and efforts are being done to increase exports.

He said that 32 products have been identified under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.