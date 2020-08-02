New Delhi: The government of Haryana under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has left no stone unturned to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government of Haryana which has created a Corona Relief Fund with a corpus amount of more than Rs 183 crore has already spent over Rs 106 crore in procurement of medical equipment, for temporary accommodations, food, clothing, medical care etc. for people affected and shelters and in quarantine camps, to facilitate the movement of stranded people, and also for developing immunity booster and other medicines, for distress ration, among other things. The government of Haryana has spent Rs 41 crore for procurement of medical equipment and others; for temporary accommodations, food, clothing, medical care etc, the government spent Rs 4.5 crore, while Rs 8.21 crore was spent to facilitate the movement of stranded people by train.

The state ran 100 Shramik trains to help stranded workers and facilitate them in going to their native places. The government spent Rs 8.37 crore on this initiative. The 100 trains ferried workers to Bihar (72 trains), Madhya Pradesh (17) and other states, including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Manipur, Assam and Chhattisgarh. Under the Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samriddhi Yojana (MMPSY), the Haryana government has disbursed Rs 244.63 crore to 7.95 lakh families in the state as on 6 July this year. Under this scheme, each family has been given financial assistance of Rs 4,000.

The Haryana government has also helped 3.50 lakh families of construction workers registered with HBOCW in a five weekly instalment of Rs 1,000 per week, amounting to Rs 5,000 per beneficiary, amounting to a total amount of Rs 154.72 crores till 6 June this year.

Apart from this, the Haryana government has also helped 6.04 families belonging to the BPL families, where each family has been paid Rs 5,000 each week for a period of five weeks, costing the government exchequer Rs 261.24 crore. The Haryana government left no poor and needy people alone at the time of the pandemic that has gripped the nation. The government has also identified 68,759 workers from the unorganised sector to provide them with financial assistance. A total of Rs 35.10 crores were disbursed to these workers for a period of five weeks as Rs 5,000 each week.

The Haryana government has also provided food and ration assistance to the needy at the time of lockdown and when hundreds were left jobless. The Haryana government under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar provided 1,74,660 M.T. of wheat under the NFSA scheme and 1,76,856 M.T. wheat under the (PMGKAY) GOI Scheme by spending Rs 106.98 crore.

Apart from this, 681 M.T. of dal, 3,141 M.T of sugar (State + GOI Scheme), 6,39,46,50 Ltr of Mustard Oil (state scheme) and 7,928 M.T. of dal under the (PMGKAY) GOI Scheme were provided at a cost of over Rs 100 crore between April and June In 2020-21, the government generated Rs 118.73 crore in the months of April, May and June. The corresponding numbers for 2019-2020 was Rs 172 crore.

In the field of revenue collection by the excise department, it had earned Rs 1,673 crore in the four months of April, May, June and July, while the corresponding figure for the previous year was Rs 2,389 crore.

As per the data collected in the field of industrial power consumption, it was Rs 31,906 crore in the four months of April, May, June and July for the year 2019-20 which decreased to Rs 18724 in 2020-21 for the corresponding months. The government also gave funds to various departments to fight Covid-19, including Rs 178.43 crore to the health department for purchase of various items for control of coronavirus like medicine, medical equipment, ventilators. It also gave Rs 230.3 crore to the Medical Education & Research department to tackle corona and Rs 96 crore to urban local bodies.

The government allocated Rs 28.20 crore to all the districts to tackle Covid-19. As of 8 July, Rs 17.04 crore from the allotted sum has already been spent by these districts.