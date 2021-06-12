IMD issues alert, predicts heavy rainfall on 13-14 June for Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai: Monsoon arrived in Mumbai with heavy rains on Monday. The city saw rains on Tuesday morning and these heavy showers have triggered flooding in many parts of Mumbai. The monsoon arrived a day before and has created difficulties for Mumbaikars.

A warning for heavy rains for Mumbai and adjoining areas has been issued for the next four days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for 13 June. It has also indicated extremely heavy rain till 14 June. The high tide today at 1.32pm will be of 4.34 metres.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to people to stay away from the sea and coastal areas. Fire brigade teams have been kept on alert and flood rescue teams have been deployed at Mumbai’s six beaches.

Municipal schools have been designated as temporary shelters. Five National Disaster Response Force teams have also been kept on alert.

The IMD has issued a high alert for Mumbai, forecasting very heavy rain on 13 and 14 June.

The BMC has also asked all its staff members to report to duty and warned BEST and Adani electricity substations about the expected weather conditions. The fire brigade has also been alerted.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Kishor Pednekar has said that strict action would be taken against those who are found dumping garbage in the drains and gutters.

Mumbai and parts of the state received heavy rainfall, Borivali 132mm; Thane 109.2mm; TMC 123.6mm; Santacruz 107mm; Palghar 144.4mm and Colaba 90mm. The heavy downpours saw water-logging in many areas of Mumbai.

Andheri Subway, Khar Subway, Hindmata, Sion, Matunga, Kurla, Dadar, Santacruz saw water-logging due to heavy rainfall.