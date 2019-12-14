Inclement weather has added to woes due to shut down after abrogation of Article 370.

Srinagar: Authorities have announced the closure of the Srinagar-Ladakh highway for the winter after Kashmir witnessed its second heavy snowfall of this season. Earlier, as dense fog set in Kashmir for the past one week, the Airports Authority of India had to cancel all flights to and from Kashmir.

The government has informed the media that the road connecting the Union Territory of Ladakh region with Kashmir has been closed and trucks would be allowed to proceed to Srinagar only when the weather permits. The meteorological department has said that the Zojila Pass, Zero Point and Mena Marg witnessed heavy snowfall and this affected the health resort in Sonmarg. Local authorities of Ganderbal district told the media that Sonmarg is currently under snow and it would be out of bounds for all during the winter months.

According to traffic officials, the Srinagar-Jammu highway will remain shut for a few days as in many places, the road has got damaged.

Meanwhile, the partial shutdown of Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 continued to disrupt lives. The inclement weather has added to the worries of the people in Kashmir. With sub-zero temperatures in the valley, there has been a lot of protests against the Power Development Department over power outages.