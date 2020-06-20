Srinagar: Villagers in several villages close to the stand-off points in the Ladakh region have been appealing to the authorities to evacuate them to safer places as the army has been put on high alert in the entire region after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan valley.

Local reports from Leh suggested that in the first stage, two villages very near the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh would be evacuated to identified places in Ladakh region. After the Galwan valley incident in the villages near to stand-off points, civilians were told not to come out and the mobile network in all the border villages has been blocked, with army and other wings of the security forces on high alert in these areas.

Latest reports coming out from the Ladakh region said that army movement has increased as more reinforcements were being rushed not only to the Galwan valley, but also to Daulat Beg Oldie, Chushul and Depsang. In these areas, many civilian families have been evacuated as the army and local administration do not want any harm to the local villagers in the current circumstances.

Local police officers said that they have told civilians to contact them for any emergency and not venture out without permission. “It is a war-like situation and after sunset, it is a ghost town and villages in Ladakh region. We appeal to the government to evacuate us to safer places with women and children,” said one of the villagers on telephone from Leh. He said that he is trying to bring his family to the Leh town, but without government help he cannot do so.

Meanwhile, Leh and Kargil are in the middle of another battle as more than 600 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Latest reports said that more and more people are getting infected in Kargil district, while in Leh, due to the containment zones and the firm resolve of authorities and health workers, the curve is not as steep as in Kargil.

Amid pandemic and a war-like situation, people of Ladakh are fighting on many fronts, including an economic depression.