SRINAGAR: The J&K government has recently reconstituted the Higher Education Council by getting its members from reputed institutions to give a new direction to higher education here. After the implementation of the National Education Policy NEP-2020 in colleges and universities across Jammu and Kashmir, now the government is trying to focus on digital learning and tie-ups with global universities to provide a level playing field for students of J&K. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Council, in which the members gave their suggestions and leads for a roadmap to transform higher education and universities in Jammu and Kashmir into modern economic growth centers. During the meeting, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said that there should be extension in collaborations with other stakeholders, especially in sectors like agriculture and tourism to uplift common people from economic depression.

The members suggested various reforms in the higher education sector of Jammu and Kashmir and have identified the areas where necessary interventions are required for improving the quality of learning and teaching in the higher education sector of the UT. After the meeting, senior bureaucrat in charge of higher education Rohit Kansal told media that after the NEP-2020 implementation in Jammu and Kashmir, the government is focusing on improving accountability and responsiveness in the system; encouraging research, innovation, skill development, capacity building, competitiveness; enhancing employability; integrating technology for transforming education; multidisciplinary education, flexibility and student mobility and increasing access through digital learning.

Official spokesman of J&K government quoted L-G Sinha as saying in the higher education council meeting, “Our aim is to create a global cadre of skilled youth and colleges and universities need to make them competitive and also bridge the employable skill gap. He also sought valuable suggestions from the members of the council for better utilization of the education budget”. The officers of higher education in Jammu and Kashmir recently said that they were working on collaboration and tie-ups with many global universities and education centers, and that students of higher education are going to benefit in a big way in future.