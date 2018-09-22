NEW DELHI: To mark the 208th anniversary celebrations of Mexican Independence, the Embassy of Mexico in India honored Rajnikant Devidas Shroff, Mexico’s honorary consul in Mumbai, with the Orden Mexicana del Águila Azteca (Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle), the highest distinction awarded by the Mexican government to foreigners in recognition of their outstanding services to Mexico or to humanity.

At a glittering ceremony to celebrate Mexico’s National Day in Mumbai, Melba Pría, Ambassador of Mexico to India, presented the insignia to Shroff, chairman and managing director of UPL, in the presence of distinguished guests from the business and social fraternity.

The award stands as a testament to Shroff’s outstanding contributions as honorary consul of Mexico in Mumbai since 1998 towards strengthening the commercial and cultural relationship between Mexico and India, as well as his exemplary consular work in favour of Mexicans in that city.

Shroff is the longest serving active honorary consul of Mexico in India and has worked tirelessly in the past 20 years towards organising various important activities in favour of the relationship between Mexico and India, such as high-level meetings, seminars and promotional events in Mumbai, in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico in India and ProMéxico.