Srinagar: The frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway is causing inconvenience to the general population of Jammu and Kashmir in the month of Ramzan. Hundreds of truckers have alleged that they are being stopped for days by local traffic authorities and this has affected the supply of essential commodities. State Governor Satya Pal Malik has held several meetings with his advisors in an effort to streamline the “life-line” of Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari called this a “conspiracy against horticulture and its aligned sectors”. As per traders of Kashmir, while the curbs on civilian traffic have been imposed only on Sundays, the highway remained closed for at least six weeks in the past four months due to landslides. The highway ban is resulting in perishing of fresh fruits and vegetables along with other daily necessities.