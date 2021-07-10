Srinagar: Axe has fallen on 11 employees of Jammu and Kashmir for alleged terror links. The terminated employees include two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) supreme commander Syed Salahudin. According to government sources, the decision to axe the employees has been taken “in the interest of the nation and as per constitutional provisions”.

Well placed sources told The Sunday Guardian that the designated committee in J&K UT for scrutinizing and recommending cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, in its second and fourth meetings, recommended three and eight cases respectively, for their dismissal from government service.

Three officials recommended for dismissal in the second meeting of the Committee pertain to an orderly of ITI, Kupwara, who was an Over Ground Worker of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Tayyaba terror outfit. Sources said “He was providing information to the terrorists about the movement of security forces, abetting and harbouring terrorists to carry out activities in a clandestine manner.”

Two teachers from South Kashmir’s Anantnag district have been allegedly found involved in anti-national activities including “participating, supporting and propagating secessionist ideology of Jamaat-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM).”

“The eight government employees recommended for dismissal in the fourth meeting of the committee include two constables of Jammu Kashmir Police who have supported militancy from within the police department and provided inside information to terrorists as also logistic support. One constable, Abdul Rashid Shigan, has himself executed attacks on security forces,” sources said.

Two sons of HM chief Syed Salahudin have also been terminated from service for their alleged terror links. Identified as Syed Ahmad and Shahid Yousuf, the duo, according to sources, were also involved in terror fundings. “The NIA has tracked militancy funding trails of both the persons who have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through Hawala transaction for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen,” they said.

“Another government employee with terror link is Naaz Mhammad Allaie, an orderly of the Health Department. He is an Over Ground Worker of HM and has a history of direct involvement in terrorist activities. Two terrorists were harboured by him at his residence,” sources added

The two employees of the Education Department who were terminated from the services are Jabbar Ahmad Parray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray. They were actively involved in furthering the secessionist agenda unleashed by sponsors from Pakistan and are Jamaat-e-Islami ideologies. They further said : “Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an Inspector of the Power Department, has been found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was found traveling with two terrorists on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunition and explosives in January last year. Out of the 11 employees dismissed, 4 are from Anantnag, 3 from Budgam, one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara. Out of these, four were working in the Education Department, two in Jammu Kashmir Police and one each in Agriculture, Skill Development, Power, SKIMS and Health Departments. S.P. Ved, former Director General of J&K, hailed the termination of these employees. Taking to social media, Ved said, “A very right step to terminate the services of such J&K government employees who were found with terror links. Long awaited action against anti-national and subversive elements.”