Former India skipper and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leader MS Dhoni on Saturday said that he hopes to play his last T20 match on the Chennai turf.

“I have always planned my cricket, my last intern ational game on home turf was in Ranchi, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in five years, we do not know,” said Dhoni during an event in Chennai. Further talking about CSK and IPL, Dhoni said: “I think it is a great stage where I can thank all the ex-cricketers, my fellow cricketers and also the BCCI administrators for their contribution to cricket. Thanks a lot for your effort, cricket has changed over the years but because of the effort we are here and cricket will keep moving forward.” “Overall it is the fan following which CSK has got, it goes much beyond Tamil Nadu and it goes beyond the border of India. Wherever we play — be it Dubai, Durban, Mumbai, we have got the support. Even during the lean patch, we missed two years of IPL and that was the period CSK was most talked about. When we were not there, we were the most talked about franchise,” he added.

After winning IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni was quiet regarding his participation in 2022.