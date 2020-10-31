Srinagar: There is palpable anger in Jammu and Ladakh areas after the recent amendments in land laws of Jammu and Kashmir, triggering panic in common people who are desperate to save their land holdings.

In Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and all mainstream political parties, have said that the “ugly face” of the BJP is visible as they have now put entire Jammu and Kashmir up for sale. All these political parties have said that they will start street resistance to such laws and would oppose them on all fronts.

In Ladakh, the LAHDC elections have proved that anger is growing as the BJP could get only 15 seats this time out of 26, even as they promised a new law to safeguard the concerns of the people in this freshly carved Union Territory, especially regarding land and jobs.

In Kargil district, already the entire leadership has clubbed together. including their religious organisations, and they have decided to have meetings with the recently formed political alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Sensing support in the Ladakh region, without wasting time, the political alliance has dispatched a team under the leadership of Omar Abdullah to hold talks with the Kargil leadership.