KIGALI (Rwanda): On Wednesday, Indian parliamentarian Kartikeya Sharma acknowledged that human trafficking is a global issue while taking part in a discussion on the topic of “Addressing the root causes of human trafficking and ensuring survivor centred anti-trafficking legislation and its enforcement” at the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) here.

The MP said, “Human trafficking is a global problem and one of the fastest growing criminal industries in the world. It strikes all genders and ages. The root causes of human trafficking world-wide include those which are economic, or those that stem from social exclusion and gender discrimination or which are political, legal or result from conflict.”

As one of the twelve members of the Indian legislative delegation led by Harivansh, the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Kartikeya Sharma was present at the IPU event. The 5-day 145th IPU, which started on Tuesday, was being held at the Rwandan parliament. Over a thousand delegates, including 60 presidents and vice presidents, were in attendance from the 120 IPU member parliaments, including India. He said that the Indian Constitution contains anti-trafficking measures. “Article 23 prohibits trafficking in human beings and other similar forms of forced labour. Article 39(e) and 39(f) ordains that the health and strength of individuals are not abused and that no one is forced by the economic necessity to do work unsuited to their age or strength and that childhood and youth should be protected against exploitation. The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956 is a legislation which specifically addresses trafficking. Apart from this various legislations have been enacted directly and indirectly to deal with human trafficking.”

He further said, “Our Government is implementing ‘Ujjawala’, a comprehensive scheme for prevention of trafficking and rescue, rehabilitation, reintegration and repatriation of victims of trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation. Under ‘Rehabilitation’ component of the scheme, grant is provided for setting up of Ujjawala Homes on rent, staff, food, medical care, legal aid, education and vocational training.”

He mentioned that through amendments to criminal laws, India now provides stringent punishment for trafficking. Section 370 and 370A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) specifically deal with the crime of trafficking of persons. Section 370 of IPC was strengthened by the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013 to enlarge the scope of offences of trafficking.

“I would like to state here that the Government of India has provided financial assistance of approximately Rs 100 crores to all States and Union Territories (UTs) in the financial year 2019-20 and 2020-21 for strengthening the existing Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in the States and UTs and for establishing new AHTUs in all districts. An Advisory to all the States and UTs on preventing and combating human trafficking have been issued, especially during the period of Covid-19 pandemic, advising them to make the AHTUs functional on urgent basis,” he further added.