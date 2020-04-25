They are going beyond their call of duty to provide humanitarian relief to Delhiites.

New Delhi :As the entire nation under a lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Police has been rising to the occasion daily, going beyond their call of duty to provide humanitarian relief to every citizen of Delhi.

Apart from maintaining law and order in the national capital, the Delhi Police, over the last few days, has delivered over five million food packets to the urban poor and homeless across the national capital, along with over 42,500 dry ration kits to the needy and poor, as part of its humanitarian relief operation.

This, according to Delhi Police, has been possible with the involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, RWAs and good samaritans. Even police officers from the national capital are lending their hands to help in the cooking and preparation of food in the community kitchens that are later distributed among the needy and poor.

The food delivery happens through a robust network of food delivery system set up by the Delhi Police across all the 15 districts in the national capital and each district along with its DCPs have formed a dedicated team to help distribute food packets and dry ration to each and every one who are in need to ensure that no one sleeps hungry in the city.

“We have been able to forge a strategic partnership with public-spirited individuals through civic volunteers, commercial entities and NGOs which led to the total distribution of approximately 33 tonnes of dry ration. The dry ration, consisting atta, rice, pulses, edible oil, salt, spices, masks, sanitisers, soaps etc, have been distributed to 2,507 families, thus creating a major impact in fighting hunger distress among the weaker and actual needy sections of the society through dedicated teams of Delhi Armed Police under supervision of Special CP and Delhi Armed Police,” Delhi Police spokesperson M.S. Randhawa told The Sunday Guardian.

Police officials from the South Delhi district also went a little further and arranged a birthday cake for a four-year toddler residing in a jhuggi in the Buddh Vihar Wali Gali to celebrate her birthday with her family members and friends.

The Delhi Police has also launched its new slogan “Delhi Police-Dil ki Police” to connect to the hearts of the people at this time of pandemic.

“This is a beautiful slogan that has been coined. Everyone feels that the police is someone who is going to beat people up and are always on the streets with lathis or arms. This slogan will bring the police and the people closer as the city has been witnessing the humanitarian touch that each one of us has within ourselves with the motto to serve people of this city with love.” a senior police official told this correspondent.

The lockdown has also led to complaints of smuggling of illicit liquor in the national capital. According to Delhi Police, the cops here have seized more than 5,460 quarters of illicit liquor and has nabbed at least 10 persons in the last one month.

Being at the forefront of the crisis situation in Delhi, the Delhi Police has also been receiving several SOS calls that need immediate medical attention. Without any public transport available and without any cabs or auto rickshaws plying in the city, the cops in Delhi are taking it upon themselves to ensure that every sick person is taken to a nearby hospital.

The Delhi Police’s 24X7 helpline number 23469526 set up to resolve issues related to lockdown has received 26,106 calls till Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, several calls that the police received were related to medical emergencies, many of which were from expecting mothers. The Delhi Police has helped more than 650 expecting mothers during labour pain to reach the nearest hospital.

Sharat Kumar Sinha, DCP, PCR told The Sunday Guardian, “As soon as a call is received for help, the nearest PCR is intimated and the PCR vehicle is dispatched to the location of the distress call. At this time when no public transport is available, we have been able to successfully help more than 650 expecting mothers reach hospital on time. The PCR officials take it upon themselves to ensure that the person who needs medical attention is taken to the nearest hospital without waiting for anything. These are extraordinary times and people have nowhere to go; it is our duty to help such people.”

Apart from this, the Delhi Police has also helped more than 130 accident victims reach hospital and more than 450 injured persons who received injuries in quarrel cases in Delhi in the last one month.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava himself has been making rounds across the city and meeting his force to boost their morale. The top cop has also visited several hotspots in the city to encourage the force and the personnel on duty.

The Commissioner has also been taking stock of the situation on the ground, including ensuring that social distancing norms are followed not only by the common people but also by his force.

The Delhi Police has recently received pat on its back from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for its humanitarian approach and zeal to serve the people. Shah in a tweet said, “Delhi Police, an organisation that lives up to its motto- Shanti Sewa Nyaya. Very proud of Delhi Police. Together we will win this battle.”