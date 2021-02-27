New Delhi: Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat” is playing a phenomenal role in promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” campaign by purchasing handmade products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen worth crores of rupees. The 10-day long event which began on 20 February, has been visited by over 12 lakh people. The number of visitors is likely to go above 16 lakh in the next two days. This “Hunar Haat” will conclude on 1 March 2021.

The 26th edition of the Skills Festival which is organized by the Ministry of Minority Affairs was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. During the press meet, Naqvi informed that more than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 states and UTs participated in the “Hunar Haat”. Artisans and craftsmen from different parts of the country participated in the festival at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the display and sale of their exquisite indigenous handmade products.

“Exquisite indigenous handmade products such as Applique work, dry flowers, jute-cane, brass products, wooden and clay toys, Ajrakh Block Print, Blue Art Pottery, Pashmina Shawl, Khadi products, Banarsi Silk, Wooden Furniture, Chikankari Embroidery, Chanderi Silk, Lac bangles, Rajasthani jewelry, Phulkari, Oil Painting, Leather products, Khurja pottery, Sandalwood artifacts from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jute products from West Bengal, rare antiques made of glass, mats, and carpets, etc were available for sale and display at the Hunar Haat,” Naqvi said on Friday while addressing the media.

Various cultural and musical programmes are presented regularly by renowned artistes of the country such as Vinod Rathore, Nizami Brothers, Sudesh Bhonsle, Kailash Kher, among others.

“The Hunar Haat has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh 30,000 artisans, craftsmen, and artists till now. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment opportunities to 7 lakh, 50,000 artisans and craftsmen, through 75 ‘Hunar Haat’ which will be organized till completion of 75 years of the country’s independence,” he added.

The “Hunar Haat” is also available on the online platform where people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen. The next “Hunar Haat” will be organized in Bhopal (12 to 21 March 2021), Goa (25 March to 4 April), Kota (9 April to 18 April), Surat (23 April to 2 May). The “Hunar Haat” will also be organized at several other parts of the country like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Gauhati, Bhubaneshwar, among other places, later this year.