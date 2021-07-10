Srinagar: Following the abrogation of Article 370, both factions of the Hurriyat have refrained from giving any calls for strikes or any statement which could amount to breach of peace in the eyes of the government.

The latest statement on Thursday by the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Conference has even listed the confidence-building measures for peace in Jammu and Kashmir and has asked both Indian and Pakistani governments to hammer out a solution acceptable to all by dialogue. It is regarded as the first political statement by the Hurriyat Conference in the recent past, as Mirwaiz continues to be under detention at his home, while most of the separatist leaders are jailed, along with their supporters.

In this statement, Mirwaiz has almost mirrored the stand taken by the PAGD in the recent meeting with the Prime Minister and has asked for steps very similar to those being demanded by the mainstream political leaders.

According to the statement of Mirwaiz, he has asked the government of India to put a halt to demographic change, revocation of laws that disempower the people of J&K, and release of the youth and political prisoners as steps to help build an atmosphere for talks.

“Hurriyat always advocated peace and growth for all the people of the region and it has strong belief that this can actually be achieved with the resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue among India and Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the policy statement of Hurriyat said.

While former CM Mehbooba Mufti has been very critical of the central government and the BJP and has asked them to start a dialogue with Pakistan to find a solution, Hurriyat, in its statement, has been very cautious and has not tried to cross any red lines which have been drawn in separatist politics of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP leadership has been very critical of Mehbooba Mufti and they have recently accused her of trying to fill the gap of Geelani in the separatist politics of Jammu and Kashmir.

But the comprehensive statement on Thursday issued by Hurriyat indicates that they are either in the loop in the latest bonhomie bid between India and Pakistan or they are trying to fit in, in the future dialogue course, which, according to them, is going to take shape very soon.

However, Hurriyat has been very cautious and has not openly sought the restoration of Article 370 as demanded by PAGD. According to the Hurriyat, they want a final resolution of the Kashmir dispute and do not want to be caught up in the Article 370 conundrum. Hurriyat, like the PAGD, has said though they have welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the impact of this fresh thaw in their relationship has not shown any visible impact on ground situation in Kashmir.

“Passing and implementation of laws aimed at demographic change, following the August 2019 unilateral decision by the Government of India has led to fear of loss of identity among the people of J&K which is deeply disturbing them; there is also great anguish at the loss of employment guarantees, land rights and exploitation of natural resources by outsiders,” the statement of the Hurriyat, which looks like that of the PAGD in its content, reads.

If talks between India and Pakistan take some shape in future, both factions of the Hurriyat want to be seen as the facilitators of dialogue rather than any impediment. No hartal call on the Burhan wani anniversary on 8 July is another indicator that the Hurriyat is trying to chip in for peace and reconciliation.