Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that Hurriyat was ready for a dialogue and praised the recent statements made by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq regarding the Amarnath yatra.

Malik said that earlier the same leaders had refused to talk to Ram Vilas Paswan, when he tried to initiate a dialogue. While speaking at a function on Saturday, he said that 22,000 Kashmiri students were currently receiving education in other states and said that the Chief Secretary has employed officers in these states to help them.