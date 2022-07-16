New Delhi: Indian food is seasonal, and during monsoons, how we consume food, especially breakfast, changes. With the arrival of the rainy season, it’s essential to eat healthy, home-cooked foods, fresh fruits and vegetables. At Hyatt Centric Janakpuri, New Delhi, there has always been a great emphasis on seasonal ingredients and experimentation which has inspired the introduction of a Special Monsoon Breakfast in association with US cranberries and Anoothi Vishal. The festival will celebrate Indian monsoon and the role that breakfast plays as one of the most important meals in Indian households.

The menu has been curated using US Cranberries, called America’s original superfruit to showcase their versatility as they can be incorporated into any cuisine to create both sweet and savory dishes. It has been jointly curated by nine Hyatt hotels across India & Anoothi Vishal and will be available from 15th July to 15th August across these hotels at breakfast.

U.S. Cranberries have quickly become a favourite in India because of their numerous health properties and their vibrant red colour and sweet tangy taste. Cranberries are widely available in India in both dried and juice form and are often eaten as a snack or used as an ingredient in food and beverages.

“We have always taken pride in promoting gourmet cuisine and exploring the culture of other countries and bringing it to our patrons here at Hyatt Centric New Delhi. We are excited to announce our collaboration with US Cranberries to showcase an amalgamation of Indian and American culinary culture to you” says Shikha Singh, General Manager, Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi.

Details:

When: 15th July – 15th August

Timings: 6:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Venue: Kitchen District, Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi

About Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi

Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi is conveniently located – adjacent to the Janakpuri West Metro and the District Center. This prime location will connect the hotel’s savvy travelers to the rest of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), providing a launchpad for leisure and business guests to explore popular hotspots and easy access to nearby the main commercial center of the city. The hotel is a 30-minute metro ride from business hubs like Connaught Place and Gurgaon and has direct metro connectivity to the airport. Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi features 224 contemporary guestrooms across various categories. Each guestroom offers travelers what matters most, with purposeful and multifunctional elements including a compact desk and lounging area for an easy transition from work to relaxation.

Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi features a selection of local flavors in casual, relaxed environments, with an all-day dining restaurant, Kitchen District, which serves delectable, gourmet dishes, putting a unique twist on cuisines from the Indian subcontinent. Guests can also relax in the café with a book, snack, or enjoy a cup of chai. The hotel offers 52,000 square feet (4,830 square meters) of flexible meeting and event spaces – one of the largest in Delhi NCR – suited to host up to 2,500 guests in one go. Each venue, which offer both indoor and outdoor settings, are perfect for large conferences, small meetings, and extravagant weddings.

About US Cranberries

Cranberries can be used as a fusion element with traditional and ethnic Indian dishes. Cranberries are deliciously packed with nutrients. They are rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin E and are also a good source of copper and Vitamin K. Additionally, cranberries are also fat free, sodium free, and cholesterol free, making them a great snack or a very healthy ingredient in dishes. Comment from Sumit Saran, India Representative of U.S. Cranberries: “India is a growing market for U.S. Cranberries. Consumption is increasing rapidly as more and more consumers get aware of the taste and health benefits of cranberries. Both UTI and H. Pylori bacterial infection are key concerns in India and cranberry consumption can have a major impact. U.S. cranberries in India are commonly available in dried or in juice form. It can be easily bought from major e-commerce platforms or leading retailers across the country.”

About Anoothi Vishal

Author, columnist and food historian Anoothi Vishal is the author of Business On A Platter: What Makes Restaurants Sizzle or Fizzle Out, and Mrs. LC’s Table: Stories about Kayasth Food and Culture. She is one of India’s most respected food columnists, and writes on culinary history, food trends, and the business of food and beverages for leading publications. Ms. Vishal is also a culinary historian and curator. She founded the Great Delhi Pop-up in 2012, an umbrella under which she works to put together unique and immersive food experiences centered around Indian food cultures and diverse ingredients. She has curated a number of historically researched culinary experiences, across top hotels and restaurants in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and in the UK and Italy.