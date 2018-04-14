India Eye International Human Rights Observer (IHRO) will celebrate the World Environment Day on the theme “Pollution Explosion: Threat to Environment” on 5 June at India Islamic Cultural Centre in the national capital.

Besides a key note address by leading environmentalist, Sadhavi Bhagwati Saraswati, there will be a panel discussion which will be moderated by a senior journalist. On this occasion, the organisation will honour environmentalists from across the country with the “Achievement Award 2018”.

Some of the personalities who will be felicitated with the award are – M.C. Mehta, Anil Joshi, Amla Ruia, Arun Krishnamurthy, Nivedita Khandekar, Chewang Norephel, M Yoganathan, Ramesh Aggarwal, Jadav ‘Molai’ Payeng, Rajagopalan Vasudevan, said India Eye IHRO MD, Rakesh Sharma.

Leading environmentalists, thinkers, academicians, industrialists, journalists, religious leaders will deliberate upon multiple environmental issues to find an inclusive approach on ways to protect our planet Earth and the human race from the menace of pollution. There will also be a national level painting, essay writing and ‘selfie with nature’ for the students to mark this occasion.