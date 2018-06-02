The India Eye International Human Rights Observer (IHRO) will commemorate the World Environment Day here on 5 June. It will deliberate on issues concerning the environment. The event “Pollution Explosion: Threat to Environment” will be held at the India Islamic Cultural Centre on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will be the chief guest. Managing Director of India Eye IHRO, Rakesh Sharma, said there will be a keynote address by Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati. Some leading environmentalists and prominent personalities will be felicitated.

They include Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, M.C. Mehta, Rajagopalan Vasudevan, Mahamandaleshwar Martandpuri ji Maharaj, Anil Prakash Joshi, and Nila Madhab Pandan. Talking about the event. Sharma said: “Despite all our efforts, we continue to reel under the threat of pollution. We have not been able to achieve even 1% of the purpose. Entire world is celebrating world environment day this year. The theme for this year is ‘Beat the Plastic’ and India is the host country. We all must resolve to the make our mother Earth clean from pollution.”“As the pollution levels are increasing, there is a question mark on whether this Earth will be livable or not in the days to come. Today it’s late, tomorrow it will be disaster,” Sharma added.

He said the event will be followed by massive campaign to replace plastic bags by cloth bags.India Eye IHRO has been spreading awareness to protect the environment, especially among the students.