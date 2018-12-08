Accused Iqbal Khan learnt the skill of manufacturing and repairing sophisticated weapons from his father.

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has made a major breakthrough in unearthing an illegal firearms manufacturing unit and busting a chain of supplying weapons to criminals operating in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

The sleuths of STARS-II team of the Crime Branch have also arrested a person in this connection identified as Iqbal Khan (41), a resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi. A semi-automatic carbine along with three live cartridges and a semi-automatic pistol along with four live cartridges have been recovered from his possession. A case under Arms Act has been registered in this regard.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Ram Gopal Naik said “that ASI Rakesh received information last week that Iqbal, who manufactures and supplies illegal arms in Delhi and NCR, would visit a place near Anand Vihar ISBT to make a supply of carbine. The team under the leadership of Inspector Shiv Darshan and under the overall supervision of ACP Arvind Kumar laid a trap and nabbed Iqbal when he arrived at that place”.

During interrogation, Iqbal disclosed that he is a native of Bulandsaher district in Uttar Pradesh. His father Bundu Khan was involved in manufacturing illegal arms at his house. He dropped out of school after Class VII, joined his father and learnt the techniques from him. In 1996-97, he started working at an arms shop there and learnt how to repair sophisticated arms. He then gradually learnt the other technical aspects and dimensions of sophisticated weapons.

In 2000, Iqbal shifted to Delhi and started living in trans-Yamuna area and came in contact with the criminals of Delhi and UP. He repaired arms of these criminals and gradually manufactured country-made pistols. His technical proficiency in making these weapons made his skills much in demand. Gradually, he started manufacturing semi-automatic pistols and carbines by obtaining raw material from local markets and then assembling them at his house.

He was arrested by Karawal Nagar police in Delhi in 2014 and one country-made pistol along with live cartridges and magazines were recovered from him. While in jail, he came in contact with notorious criminals of Delhi and NCR, who demanded weapons from him. After his release, he contacted those criminals personally and started supplying them weapons as per their requirement.

Iqbal further disclosed that he has supplied more than 25 carbines, 50 semi-automatic pistols and more than 100 country-made pistols to various criminals in Delhi and UP. On the basis of his disclosure, the Crime Branch team raided Iqbal’s residence at Shakti Vihar in Karawal Nagar and discovered his illegal arms manufacturing factory. Three country-made pistols along with six live rounds and two used rounds along with raw materials including springs, barrels, magazines, several unfinished and semi-finished firearms and instruments used in manufacturing of pistols and carbines were recovered from his house-cum-factory.

He was selling semi-automatic carbine for Rs 1 to 1.5 Lakh, semi-automatic pistol for Rs 30,000 to 40,000 and country-made pistols for Rs 5,000 each.

On the basis of Iqbal’s disclosure, police arrested history-sheeter Raj Kartik of Madangir area in Delhi. A semi-automatic pistol, bought from Iqbal for Rs 40,000, and three live cartridges were recovered from Jahapanah Jungle, Chirag Delhi at Kartik’s instance. During interrogation, Kartik disclosed that his father is an auto driver and he has studied upto Standard X. He later opened a travel agency at Madangir. He came in contact of Shakti Naidu, who is his distant relative and a dreaded gangster of South Delhi.

Kartik started working with Naidu, who has committed a sensational daylight armed dacoity of Rs 8 crore cash at gun point near Moolchand flyover.After some time, Kartik had split from the Naidu gang and joined Rohit Chaudhary gang. While in jail, Naidu collaborated with another gangster Gaurav Kohli alias Jhareda to counter the Rohit gang.

From jail, Rohit gang used to issue threats to witnesses as well as awarding contract killings in Delhi and nearby areas. Further investigations are in progress in this case.