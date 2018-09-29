An illicit liquor syndicate was busted by the Gautam Buddha Nagar police and nearly 17,000 litres of illicit liquor were seized and as many as 60 bootleggers held.

According to a senior police official, the liquor syndicate came under the police radar after the Gautam Buddha Nagar police launched a massive search and seizure operation “Yellow Water” to crack down on the illegally flourishing illicit liquor business in the area. The operation was launched on the night of 24 September and continued till Wednesday. Gautam Buddh Nagar is divided into rural and urban areas.

A senior police official said: “During the raid, 33 people were arrested and over 16,000 litres of illicit liquor was seized in the area under the city police, including Noida. As many as 27 arrests were made in the rural region, and some 888 litres of liquor were seized from this region. The seized liquor is of both categories, English as well as country-made.”