New Delhi: Ever since coming to power in Pakistan in August 2018, the Imran Khan-led government has engaged at least five lobbying firms in the United States to create a positive and a favourable image of his government and country among the people who matter.

Apart from these five US-based companies lobbying for Pakistan, five other limited liability companies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are also registered in the US to lobby for Pakistan with US policymakers.

Official sources tracking the developments said that this is the first time that so many lobbying firms have been engaged by Pakistan to lobby on its behalf in the US. The stated aim of these companies affiliated to the PTI, which is ruling Pakistan at present, is to “advance better understanding of Pakistan’s foreign policies among the US foreign policy experts” and “advance friendly relations between Pakistan and the United States”.

The latest foreign lobbying firm that has joined hands with Pakistan—Grenier Consulting—signed the contract with Pakistan earlier last month. Pakistan will pay a monthly fee of $30,000 to Grenier Consulting for helping the country enhance its relationship with those in power in Washington.

In June, the country had engaged Fentoon/Arlook for the same purpose for which it was to pay them $25,000 per month, excluding pocket expenses and travel expenses. In January, the country brought in two lobbying firms, the Kashmir Action Network and Chinar Consulting on board, to “raise the issue of Kashmir” in Washington. It is paying $3,500 to each of them per month for their services. Linden Government Solutions, LLC joined Pakistan’s lobbying caravan in April 2020.

Apart from these 10 lobbying firms that are engaging with people who matter in Washington on Pakistan’s behalf, there were three more lobbying groups with whom the Imran Khan-led government chose not to extend the service contract. These three are Holland & Knight, Falton Communications and BLJ Worldwide.