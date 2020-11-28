Srinagar: State Election Commissioner K.K. Sharma on Saturday evening told the media that 51.76% of voting was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in the first phase of the direct elections for District Development Councils.

An official spokesman said that the polling was incident free and held in a peaceful atmosphere. As much as 50.45% of voter turnout was recorded in two District Development Councils and 21 panchayat constituencies held at Gund block in central district of Ganderbal 143 panchs, 28 sarpanchs and 10 DDC candidates’ are in fray.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leadership has expressed hope that more people will participate in the coming phases of the elections.

The State Election Commissioner has prohibited the conduct of any exit poll and publishing/ displaying of the result of exit poll by means of print or electronic media or in any other manner in the ongoing District Development Council elections till the last phase of the elections is over.