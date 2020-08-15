India made some musical noise in America on its 74th Independence Day as famous Hollywood actress and singer Mary Millben greeted Indians on the occasion. The star singer, who has earlier performed for three consecutive US Presidents—George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump—and featured at the White House and the US Congress among others, joined the virtual global celebration with a melodious rendering of the National Anthem.

Millben, 38, who is a Helen Hayes Award nominee, featured the virtual entertainment performing India’s National Anthem for the 2020 Nudge Forum (global edition). The inaugural forum is a 24-hour non-stop global platform featuring world leaders and stakeholders coming together for India’s development and in celebration of India’s Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Milben said, “Today marks an important day in India for the Indian-Americans and Indians all over the world—India’s Independence Day. I want to send my warmth to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and to all of India as you celebrate this 74th Independence Day.”

She added, “Since we are unable to celebrate together today, our hearts can all unite virtually in the spirit of freedom. America and India, the world’s two largest democracies, share the value of freedom.” Millben, who has spent the past several months learning Hindi and preparing for the National Anthem from an Indian teacher, said: “As an American small business owner, I have found India to be a welcoming demographic for global enterprise…As an actress/singer in Hollywood, I have grown a deep affection for India through my study of Hindi, my deep immersion into India’s culture, music and cinema.”

“Excellent rendition of Jana Gana Mana by Mary Millben on the occasion of India’s Independence Day,” the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum said in a tweet.