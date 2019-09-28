New Delhi: There has been a 20% increase in the number of foreign students coming to India for higher studies in the last five years.

According to the latest All India Survey of Higher Education, conducted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) for 2018-19, most of the foreign students come from neighbouring Nepal. Interestingly, more than 1,000 students came from the US too. Within India, Karnataka remains the hottest destination for these students.

According to the survey, as many as 47,427 foreign students from 164 countries came to India for studies in 2018-19, out of which Nepal constituted 26.88 % of the total, followed by Afghanistan 9.8%, Bangladesh 4.38%, Sudan 4.02%, Bhutan 3.82%, Nigeria 3.4%, USA 3.2%, Yemen 3.2% and Sri Lanka 2.64%. The highest number of students opted for Karnataka-based institutions for their higher studies.

In 2013-14, the total number of foreign students enrolled was 39,517 who were from 158 countries from across the globe. Karnataka was the most preferred destination for these students in that year too.

For 2018-19, among major contributors, Nepal has more male students than female, as per the survey. On the other hand, Sudan 87.2%, Yemen 90.9% and Afghanistan 87.7% have a considerably higher number of male students. Although the maximum number of foreign students comes from Nepal, the maximum number (295) enrolled in Ph.D are from Ethiopia, followed by Yemen (149), says the survey.

Interestingly, 1,518 students came from the US for studies, of which 53.3% were female students. The highest number of foreign students is enrolled in undergraduate courses, which is 73.4% of the total foreign students, followed by post graduate with about 16.15% enrolment. Enrolment in the rest of the levels constitutes 10.4%. Foreign male students are higher in almost all the levels.

As per the survey, Karnataka remains the hot destination for students coming to India. Accordingly, 10,023 students got enrolled in institutions located in Karnataka. The other states which attracted foreign students are Maharashtra (5,003), Punjab (4,533), U.P. (4,514), Tamil Nadu (4,101), Haryana (2,872), Delhi (2,141), Gujarat (2,068) and Telangana (2,020).

In terms of programmes, there are 15 programmes which have more than 1,000 foreign students and account for more than 78.2% of the total students. B.Tech. is on the top with 8,861 students, followed by B.B.A having 3,354 students, B.Sc. having 3,320 students, B.A. having 2,226 students and B.Pharma having 2,498 students.

As many as 1,560 students got enrolled for Ph.D courses and 1,574 students for MBA. Bachelor of Dental Surgery (B.D.S.) has a total number of 738 students, while the diploma programme reported the enrolment of 2,026 foreign students.