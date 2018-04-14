New Delhi: India News hosted the second edition of its health awards, India News Health Awards 2018, at The Ashok, New Delhi, on Tuesday to honour the “exceptional contributions of visionaries and innovators in the healthcare delivery spectrum” as they continue to touch lives, create sustainable health solutions and lead teams that drive winning healthcare strategies. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda graced the event as the chief guest.

It was attended by some of the top medical practitioners in the country, political decision makers, bureaucrats, media professionals, and esteemed members of the civil society. Special coverage of the awards will be on India News on 15 April from 10 pm onwards. The awards brought the spotlight on high-calibre individuals dedicated to improving the delivery of safe, patient-centred and quality health services. The winners of the awards were carefully selected by an esteemed panel comprising members of the editorial board at iTV Network. The event was supported by Presenting Sponsor Dr Ortho, Health Insurance Partner Max Bupa Health Insurance and powered by Sponsor Fortune Vivo.-Our Correspondent